Boise attorney to face Labrador for Idaho attorney general

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office. He's delivering a speech hours after former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, called on the party to stop looking backward. Trump’s appearance in Washington — his first trip back since Jan. 20, 2021, when President Joe Biden was sworn into office — comes as his potential 2024 rivals have been increasingly willing to challenge him directly. They include Pence, who on Tuesday morning delivered his own speech outlining his “Freedom Agenda” not far from where Trump was to speak before an allied think tank that has been crafting an agenda for a possible second term.