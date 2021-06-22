Boise mayor's budget proposal increases police force

Of every dollar of general fund revenue collected by the city, 27 cents goes to the police department. The Boise Fire Department receives 19.9 cents of every dollar. The Parks and Recreation Department receives 11.8 cents, while the library receives 5.4 cents and public works 2.8 cents.

Eric Bilimoria, a senior budget manager for the Boise Department of Finance and Administration, said a new state law limiting property tax collections tied to growth will cost Boise about $700,000. He said the city expects to collect $7.5 million less over the next five years due to the new law.

“Rather than being able to assess taxes for 100% of the value of growth, only 90% can be collected. This reduces the ability of municipalities to maintain service levels when growth occurs,” he told the newspaper.

Boise plans to boost the amount of revenue collected from property taxes the full 3% allowed, resulting in an increased cost of $42 for the average Boise homeowner. The average property tax bill would increase from an average of $1,122 to $1457, a $335 increase.

Bilimoria said most of that increase is due to the end of one-time relief involving federal coronavirus money, the diminishing value of the homeowner's exemption and the rate of growth for residential properties compared to commercial properties.

