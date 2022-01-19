 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

'Bold' likely the theme at South Carolina State of the State

Governor's Budget-South Carolina

South Carolina Gov, Henry McMaster, left, releases his budget proposal along with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, right, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. McMaster's spending proposal includes an income tax cut more than $1 billion for roads and rural water and sewer improvements.

 Jeffrey Collins - staff, AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster is expected in his State of the State address Wednesday to say South Carolina needs to be bold and seize opportunities created by billions of additional budget dollars to continue to be a great state for businesses.

McMaster is set to speak to lawmakers at 7 p.m. at the Statehouse. The annual speech will be carried live by SCETV on its over-the-air channels and streamed on its website.

The speech is a chance for the Republican governor to tout what he sees as his accomplishments from last year, likely to include a new law that bans most abortions in the state. That law has been suspended as the courts review its constitutionality.

McMaster also is expected to set out his goals for 2022, many of which he has already revealed in news conferences late last year or in his budget proposal to the General Assembly earlier this month. The state has more than $5 billion extra to spend this year because of a booming economy, money saved in past years and federal COVID-19 relief.

McMaster's office promoted his speech on Twitter with a video that says the governor wants South Carolina “to blast off” by cutting taxes, making college more affordable and “supercharging our infrastructure.”

“If we seize this moment, by thinking big by being bold we can set our state on a course that will provide the opportunity for prosperity, success and happiness for generations of South Carolinians to come,” McMaster said on the video.

The Democratic response to the governor's speech will be given by Rep. Spencer Wetmore, an attorney from Folly Beach. She was city administrator for her hometown before being elected to the House in August 2020.

Wetmore said she is ready to outline a different vision for South Carolina from Republicans.

“It’s time we take action for the working families of South Carolina instead of paying lip service to extremist politics,” Wetmore said in a statement released by South Carolina House Democrats.

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

