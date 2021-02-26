Bonding, legacy fund, pot loom in Legislature's second half

MASKS: The Senate will consider a measure that would prohibit state or local governments from mandating face coverings. The House bill also prohibits “making use of a face mask, shield, or covering a condition for entry for education, employment, or services.” Backers of the legislation argue there is no proof that masks work to slow the spread of the coronavirus and they questioned the government’s role in mandating them. After North Dakota went from worst to the nation’s second-lowest case rate, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum in January not only relaxed limits on the number of people who can gather at restaurants and bars but also allowed a statewide mask mandate to expire.

TRANSGENDER SPORTS: The North Dakota Senate will consider a House bill that critics say discriminates against transgender student athletes. Supporters say the legislation would ensure fairness in girls sports and support Title IX, a 1972 federal law that protects people from sex-based discrimination in school activities that receive federal money. The bill would prohibit public schools from allowing a person under 18 to participate on a high school girls or boys team exclusively for the opposite sex. The bill would allow girls to participate in school sports for boys.