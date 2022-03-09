 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Border patrol agent convicted of using excessive force

  • 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who threw a driver to the ground at a crossing from Mexico into Southern California was convicted Wednesday of using unreasonable force and lying on his report, authorities said.

Marcos Valenzuela, 30, of El Centro, was convicted for a 2019 incident that began when a driver got out of a car in a lane at the Calexico West Port of Entry to confront a motorcyclist who had cut in front of his car, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.

Citing trial evidence, the statement said Valenzuela ordered the man to return to his car but when he finally reached Valenzuela's booth, Valenzuela pulled the driver from the car, shoved him, wrapped an arm around his chest and neck, threw him to the ground and landed on top of him. He then handcuffed the man, who received minor injuries.

Valenzuela misrepresented the confrontation to other officers and in a report falsely claimed that the driver was aggressive and resisted arrest, the U.S. attorney's office said.

People are also reading…

A jury in San Diego deliberated about 90 minutes before finding Valenzuela guilty of deprivation of rights under color of law and falsifying records in a federal investigation, the U.S. attorney's office said.

He could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine when he's sentenced on July 8.

“CBP employees and officers take an oath of office, a solemn pledge,” said Elizabeth Cervantes, special agent in charge of the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility in San Diego. “CBP employees who disregard that oath and instead choose to violate the trust of the citizens they swore to protect will be held accountable."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian airstrike on maternity hospital 'atrocity,' says Zelensky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News