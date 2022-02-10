 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Boris Johnson's woes overshadow trip to ease Ukraine crisis

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson couldn't escape his domestic woes during a trip to Belgium and Poland on Thursday aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its military buildup near Ukraine.

Johnson was trying to show NATO’s resolve in response to Russia massing troops near its neighbor’s borders. But he faced questions about a police investigation into lockdown-breaching government parties that has shaken his grip on power.

And a previous Conservative Prime Minister, John Major, excoriated Johnson in a no-holds-barred speech, saying the government’s disregard for rules and truth was corroding democracy and shredding the U.K.’s reputation around the world.

“The prime minister and officials broke lockdown laws. Brazen excuses were dreamed up. Day after day the public was asked to believe the unbelievable,” Major said in London.

People are also reading…

Major, who led Britain between 1990 and 1997, said Johnson and his government had treated the truth as optional and believed that “they and they alone need not obey the rules.”

“Our democracy requires that the truth and the law should be respected and obeyed, above all by the government," Major said.

“Deliberate lies to Parliament have been fatal to political careers” and “must always be so," he added.

London’s Metropolitan Police force is investigating a dozen parties held in the prime minister’s 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings when the U.K. was under coronavirus restrictions.

The force is writing to about 50 people, including the prime minister and his wife Carrie Johnson, asking for them to account for their activities on the dates under investigation. Anyone found to have broken the rules faces a fine.

Johnson’s opponents say he should quit if police found he broke the rules. But he refused to say Thursday whether he would resign if that happened.

“That process must be completed and I am looking forward to it being completed and that’s the time to say more on that,” he said during a news conference alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

Johnson is fighting to extinguish a blaze of controversy over “bring your own booze” office parties, birthday celebrations and “wine time Fridays” held by his staff while millions in Britain were barred from meeting with friends and family because of his government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

In addition to the police probe, a total of 16 parties have been investigated by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray.

In an interim report into the four parties not under criminal investigation, Gray found that “failures of leadership and judgment” enabled events to occur that “should not have been allowed to take place” and described a Downing Street operation marked by excessive drinking and dysfunctional dynamics.

Johnson apologized — without admitting personal wrongdoing — and shook up his office team in attempt to reassert control. The staff moves are intended to reassure Conservative lawmakers who are debating whether to seek a no-confidence vote in the leader who won them a big parliamentary majority just over two years ago.

Johnson wants the focus to be on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the U.K.’s efforts to use a mix of deterrence and diplomacy to resolve it. The prime minister also traveled Thursday to Poland, where he was meeting President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and visiting British troops serving as part of NATO’s presence on its eastern flank.

The U.K. has also sent hundreds of troops to Estonia and will deploy Royal Air Force jets to southern Europe and two Royal Navy vessels to the eastern Mediterranean. Johnson said the forces would help “defend NATO from north to south.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans who are investigating the “violent insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and says it's not the party’s job to police the views of lawmakers.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Watch Now: Related Video

Toyota creating 'lunar cruiser' to be driven on the moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News