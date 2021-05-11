'Born-alive' abortion measure clears N. Carolina Senate

“This bill does not protect babies," Murdock said. "It makes it harder for doctors to provide the safe and legal medical care that they are trained to provide. It does not address an actual problem that exists in this state.”

While Krawiec acknowledged she could not quantify the scope of the problem of children born after an attempted abortion, Sen. Todd Johnson, R-Union, was adamant it does happen in many states, including North Carolina.

Abortion rights groups, including Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, oppose the measure, as they consider it an attack on a woman's right to terminate her pregnancy.

The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina warned that if the bill becomes law, doctors would be forced to make futile efforts to keep alive infants with no chance of survival.

“Medical professionals are trained to make appropriate decisions about what actions they should take in certain scenarios,” Liz Barber, an ACLU of North Carolina policy analyst, said in a news release. “It is unimaginable that lawmakers would interject themselves into those final moments in a way that disregards a family’s wishes and a doctor’s training during such a difficult time.”

Anti-abortion activists say the bill deserves more widespread support.