Boston hits public properties with fines over snow removal

  Updated
  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — Boston has issued thousands of dollars in fines to publicly owned properties for failing to remove snow and ice after last week's storm.

A city-owned building in Roxbury with offices for several city agencies was fined $6,800 for 46 tickets, while the state-run Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority was fined $2,400 for 18 tickets, the Boston Globe reported Sunday.

The city's data only lists billing addresses, not the location of the violation. That means fines could include properties anywhere in the city that are managed or owned by the agencies.

The Roxbury address, for example, houses offices for the Boston Public Health Commission, Parks and Recreation Department, and the Inspectional Services Department, as well as the state Department of Transitional Assistance.

Kelly Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the mayor, said they were compiling a list of addresses where violations took place.

People are also reading…

“City-owned properties are subject to the same standards for snow removal as every property within the City of Boston,” Mitchell said in a statement to the newspaper.

Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, said crews were working around the clock to clear snow and ice from transit stations, stairs and parking lots.

In total, city inspectors issued 1,100 tickets and nearly $103,000 in fines for all types of properties — commercial and residential — as of Sunday.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Boston Globe.

