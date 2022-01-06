 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Boston mayor names panel to lead police commissioner search

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appointed a five-member panel Thursday to lead the search for a new police commissioner after the previous one was ousted this year when decades-old domestic violence accusations came to light.

Wu said the panel includes law and public safety officials and community leaders and will be chaired by retired Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Justice Geraldine Hines.

The committee will hold public meetings, identify and interview prospective candidates, and make recommendations to Wu. The current acting police commissioner — Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long — will remain until a permanent commissioner is appointed and will help advise the committee.

“With the support of Justice Hines, Commissioner Long, and this remarkable group of civic leaders, we are taking a critical step in our broader efforts to bring new standards of accountability and oversight to policing, enhance public safety for all our residents, and build community trust,” Wu said in a written statement.

People are also reading…

Boston’s former police commissioner, Dennis White, was fired in June following a bitter battle to keep his job after domestic violence accusations surfaced.

Kim Janey, acting mayor at the time, announced White’s firing four months after he was placed on leave over the allegations.

“It is clear that Dennis White’s return as commissioner would send a chilling message to victims of domestic violence in our city and reinforce a culture of fear and a blue wall of silence in our police department,” Janey told reporters at the time.

White had tried to go to court to block his firing, calling the allegations false.

White was picked by Marty Walsh, mayor at the time, to replace Police Commissioner William Gross, the city’s first Black commissioner, shortly before Walsh was tapped to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary.

Within days of his appointment, White was placed on leave by Walsh who named Long acting commissioner before resigning and turning the mayor’s office over to Janey.

Other members of the commission named by Wu include: former Boston Police Department Commissioner Ed Davis; Greater Love Tabernacle Church Senior Pastor William Dickerson II; Teen Empowerment Executive Director Abrigal Forrester; and Jasmine Gonzales Rose, law professor and deputy director of Research & Policy at the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University.

This story has been updated to correct the name of a former police commissioner to Ed Davis, instead of Ed David.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons.

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

Watch Now: Related Video

DOJ will hold all those responsible for Jan. 6 accountable, vows U.S. attorney general

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News