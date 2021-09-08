Boston mayoral hopefuls gear up for first televised debate

Janey, who became the first Black Bostonian and first woman to occupy the city’s top office after former Mayor Marty Walsh stepped down earlier this year to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary, has traded barbs with Campbell.

Essaibi George has also targeted Janey, who has used the higher public profile afforded by the mayor’s office to help propel her campaign. The strategy has been a double-edged sword, bringing Janey both praise and criticism.

Barros has struggled to gain traction in the contest.

All five candidate mark a break from the city’s political past, most closely associated during the past century with political figures of Irish or Italian descent.

Wu parents immigrated to the United States from Taiwan. Janey and Campbell are Black. Essaibi George describes herself as a first generation Arab-Polish American. Barros is of Cape Verdean descent.

Janey has raised the most campaign cash this year, bringing in more than $1.5 million since January.

The candidate with the second highest fundraising total is Campbell, who has raised more than $1.4 million since January, according to the state Office and Campaign and Political Finance.