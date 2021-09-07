Boston mayoral hopefuls ramp up campaigns as election looms

All five are scheduled to participate in their first televised debate Wednesday.

Wednesday is also the last day to apply to vote by mail in the preliminary election. Applications must arrive at the city election office by 5 p.m. on Wednesday in order for a ballot to be mailed, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.

Any voter who wants to cast their ballot by mail can apply by submitting a signed request for a ballot by drop box, email, fax, or by mail. Emailed applications must include an image of a hand-written signature.

Since the U.S. Postal Service recommends allowing up to seven days for mail delivery, Galvin is urging voters to use drop boxes to submit applications and ballots — especially in the 15 cities across the state, including Boston, holding elections on Sept. 14.

“The mail can take up to a week to be delivered, so if you haven’t returned your ballot already, you should use a drop box if you can,” Galvin said in a press release. “If you haven’t applied yet, keep in mind that your application will need to reach your city election office by 5 p.m. tomorrow and you will likely need to use a drop box to return your ballot.”

Voters still have the option of casting their ballot in person.

