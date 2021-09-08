Boston mayoral hopefuls spar on range of topics in debate

Campbell faulted the administration for not preparing better for a potential shortage of school bus drivers. She said she was one of the parents with children in the schools who got a recorded call warning of a driver shortage.

“We should have been proactive in planning for this,” she said adding that every parent should have been reached out to individually.

Barros said the school busing program — initially meant to integrate the city’s schools and create more equality in education — has failed, including failing the families it was meant to help.

“We need to make sure every neighborhood has a quality school,” he said. “We should all be walking to our neighborhood schools.”

The five also said the city needs to do more to make sure residents can continue to live in the city in the face of soaring housing costs.

Some of the candidates, including Janey and Essaibi, said the city should focus on down payment assistance for first time homeowners, while Campbell said the city should be doing more to convert city-owned lots into affordable housing. Wu said she supports rent stabilization, a proposal that could be challenging given that rent control has been banned in Massachusetts.