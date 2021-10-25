 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Boston mayoral hopefuls to face off in last televised debate

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — Boston mayoral hopefuls Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George face off Monday night in the final debate of a campaign that will for the first time end with a woman and person of color being elected to the top political office in the city.

The hour-long debate begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on WCVB-TV and WBUR-FM, and live-streamed on BostonGlobe.com, Boston.com. and UMB.edu.

The debate comes as Bostonians have already begun casting their ballots at early voting locations across the city. Early voting runs through Friday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The debate could give Essaibi George her last best chance to appeal to voters who have yet to make up their mind. Wu has led the race in recent polls.

The contest will make history with the winner — whether Wu ,36, or Essaibi George, 47 — becoming the first woman and first person of color to be elected mayor.

People are also reading…

Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, grew up in Chicago and moved to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Essaibi George, 47, a lifelong Boston resident, describes herself as a first-generation Arab-Polish American.

Boston has only elected white men as mayor. Wu and Essaibi George are both Democrats.

Essaibi George and Wu agree that the city is facing many challenges — from public schools and policing to managing the pandemic and coping with soaring housing costs — but differ on how they would tackle the problems.

The two have been spending the final days of the campaign racing across the city to speak to undecided voters and encourage their supporters to get to the polls.

On Saturday, both candidates spoke at a Town Hall forum at the Morning Star Baptist Church in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood.

The city’s previous elected mayor — Democrat Marty Walsh — stepped down to become U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Joe Biden.

He was replaced on an acting basis by Kim Janey, who was sworn in March 24 as Boston’s first female and first Black mayor. Janey ran for mayor — but failed to be one of the two top vote-getters during last month’s preliminary election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Supply chain issues still harming economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News