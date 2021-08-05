Boston seeking better ways to respond to mental health calls

Janey also outlined two other models.

For 911 calls where there's a mental health concern but no perceived safety risk, the city will send out teams of just emergency medical technicians and mental health workers to respond.

A third model still in the development stage calls for a mental health response that is led by trained community members who may have lived experience with mental illness and with the communities they’re serving.

The changes are being funded with $1.75 million from the city’s Health and Human Services budget.

“I am proud to launch a pilot program that reimagines how we respond to mental health calls,” Janey said in a written statement. “These pilot investments will connect residents — and their families — with the care they need as we bring more safety, justice, and healing to Boston neighborhoods.”

In Boston, more than 10,000 mental health calls were placed to 911 in 2020, according to the mayor’s office.

Last year’s data showed the highest call volumes in the Dorchester, Roxbury, and South End neighborhoods.

The effort to reinvent policing after the death of George Floyd has taken on a new urgency nationwide including more scrutiny of how police respond to emergency calls about individuals suffering from a mental health or drug crisis — encounters that can sometimes have tragic results.

