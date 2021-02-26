 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boston will avoid holding multiple mayoral elections
View Comments
AP

Boston will avoid holding multiple mayoral elections

{{featured_button_text}}

BOSTON (AP) — A measure aimed at eliminating the need for a special election in Boston if Mayor Marty Walsh steps down to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday.

The home rule petition, which was approved by the Boston City Council and state lawmakers, aims to avoid the need to conduct a special election just months before holding the regular municipal election in the fall.

Both the special election and regular municipal election would have required holding preliminary and general elections — essentially four elections in Boston in the space of less than a year.

If Walsh is confirmed and steps down, current City Council President Kim Janey will assume the role of interim mayor until the fall election. She will be the first woman and first Black Bostonian to serve as mayor.

There are four declared candidates for the top City Hall post, including three women of color who are also all city councilors: Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George, and Democratic state Rep. Jon Santiago, who is Latino.

No woman and no person of color has served as mayor of Boston in the city’s long history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Explains: Saudi prince approved Khashoggi murder

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+11
More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually
National Politics

More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first bilateral meeting with Canada’s Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden's predecessor as the coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare.

+3
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
National Politics

Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin

  • Updated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding, from Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field to beer league softball games at local parks, under a bill that a Republican lawmaker introduced Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News