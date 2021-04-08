Bowing to Trump? GOP brings leaders, donors to his backyard

Former RNC staffer Tim Miller, who has emerged as a leading Trump critic in recent years, lamented the GOP's continued coziness with the former president even after his role in the insurrection.

“There was a real opportunity in this three-month window, from Jan. 6 to now, for the party to make a concerted effort to say, ‘It's time to move on,'" Miller said. “But they didn’t choose to do that. This is who the party is.”

And while the GOP is embracing Trump, it's not clear that Trump is embracing the GOP.

Just a month ago, Trump's political action committee sent letters to the RNC and others asking them to “immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech."

GOP officials have repeatedly tried to downplay the fundraising tensions and see Trump’s participation as a sign that he is willing to lend his name to the party. At the same time, Trump continues to aggressively accumulate campaign cash — cash that the RNC, or the party’s next presidential nominee, does not control — including this week's relaunch of his online merchandise store.

Former Trump aide Hogan Gidley suggested Trump is as powerful as ever.

“People in D.C., inside the Beltway, think Donald Trump is radioactive," Gidley said. “The Republican Party has grown, and it's because of Donald Trump's successes. To ignore that, you do so at your own peril.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0