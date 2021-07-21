Brazen shoplifting spurs California law for organized thefts

However, police agencies in California will have to contend with local prosecutors, who decide whether to charge an offender with a misdemeanor or felony, if at all. Progressive district attorneys such as those in San Francisco and Los Angeles have pledged to avoid stiff penalties, sentencing enhancements and incarceration for certain crimes.

Neither immediately commented on the law Wednesday.

Newsom said organized retail theft is more than just simple, low-level shoplifting and that the California Highway Patrol has not seen a lack of support from liberal prosecutors.

“I'm not willing to throw up my hands and suggest that somehow we're going to see a huge impediment to our collective effort to address these organized efforts,” the governor said.

State lawmakers first acted after retailers and law enforcement complained that punishments for such property crimes had been reduced under a voter-approved ballot initiative in 2014 called Proposition 47.

The union that represents San Francisco rank-and-file police officers said “strong response to California’s theft epidemic requires strong sentencing.” The union is vocally opposed to the San Francisco DA's approach to charging — or not charging — offenders for various crimes.