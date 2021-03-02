 Skip to main content
Brazilian virus variant emerges in Oregon; 1st in West Coast
AP

Brazilian virus variant emerges in Oregon; 1st in West Coast

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Brazilian variant of the coronavirus has emerged in Oregon, the first known such case on the U.S. West Coast, medical authorities said Tuesday.

The sample was sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of January by medical officials in Douglas County, Oregon. They said they received the results back on Monday night, showing the P.1 variant.

“The P.1 variant ... appears to be related to business travel outside the United States to and from Brazil,” the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said in a statement Tuesday. “This cases marks the first case of the P.1 variant in Oregon, as well as the first case on the West Coast of the United States.”

The variant, which was originally traced to Brazil, appears to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain. It can potentially be contracted by someone who was already infected or who has been vaccinated.

There have been 10 other cases of the P.1 variant reported in the U.S., with five in Florida, two in Minnesota and one each in Oklahoma, Alaska and Maryland, the CDC says.

Health officials in Douglas County, located in western Oregon, said they are awaiting results of other samples that were sent to the CDC for genome sequence DNA testing for COVID-19 variants.

The Oregon Health Authority said the unidentified person who has the Brazilian variant has been working closely with the local health department and has been self-isolating.

The OHA on Tuesday also reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths in the state, raising the known death toll to 2,225. Authorities said there were 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state, for a total of 156,037.

Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsk

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

