Breakneck pace of crises keeps National Guard away from home

In most cases, employers were understanding as their workers left to fulfill their Guard responsibilities. For some, the Guard duty provided a critical paycheck as companies scaled back or shut down while the pandemic raged. For others, particularly those in the medical fields, reporting to Guard duty was not a good option.

“We didn’t want to tap into those who are already providing emergency services,” Switzer said. “So we had challenges based on not using our first responders because they’re also fighting this in a different capacity.”

Those limitations, he said, reduced their pool of troops, and it was exacerbated by Guard members who would suddenly either contract COVID-19 or be forced into quarantine because they were exposed. The Guard focused on calling in unemployed soldiers first, he said, including some who worked on the oil rigs.

“A lot of the oilfield workers that were laid off would come in and work until they can get back into that field,” said Switzer. ”We were able to give them employment. So not only did they help meet the mission, they were also helping their families by finding employment.”