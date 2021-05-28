Breyer 'basically optimistic' about US despite polarization

Lawmakers, he said, can come together, too, if that's what their constituents want. “When enough people in the country say, ’Look, what I really want is what we learned in the fifth grade, that people work together,' they’ll get it,” he said.

Breyer is the most senior member of the court's liberal minority following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death in September. Ginsburg's replacement by Justice Amy Coney Barrett has given conservatives a 6-3 majority on the court.

Asked Friday by National Constitution Center head Jeffrey Rosen what he's learned over his decades on the court, Breyer said he's learned he has “less power to persuade people than I thought I might.” Still, he called doing the job “a privilege.”

The center says that more than 5,000 people attended the virtual event and that participants ranged in age from fourth graders to college students and others, including some from outside the United States.