Breyer mum as some liberals urge him to quit Supreme Court

If Breyer steps down, Clarence Thomas, 72, would be the court's oldest justice.

Ginsburg maintained a steely, though ultimately mistaken, confidence that Democrats would retain the White House in 2016. She also doubted that Democrats could confirm someone as progressive as she was under existing rules that allowed the minority party to block, or at least delay, Supreme Court nominations.

“So who do you think could be nominated now that would get through the Senate that you would rather see on the court than me?” Ginsburg asked rhetorically in an interview with The Associated Press in August 2014.

Republicans changed those rules in 2017 to prevent a Democratic filibuster of Gorsuch's nomination.

But in private, Ginsburg did seek advice about what she should do, Ohio State University law professor Deborah Merritt said Monday in an online commemoration of what would have been Ginsburg's 88th birthday.

Ginsburg asked Merritt, her onetime law clerk, what she thought about people suggesting she retire while Obama still held office "just in case the next president is not a Democrat,” Merritt said.