Brian Benjamin is sworn in as New York lieutenant governor

Hochul praised the 44-year-old Benjamin as an example of the American dream, saying he “started out with little, rose to where he is today but now turns back and doesn’t think about himself, he thinks about how he can serve not just his senatorial district but now he’ll be helping me serve 20 million New Yorkers.”

Benjamin, a graduate of Brown University and Harvard Business School, ran unsuccessfully for New York City comptroller this year. He has served as senior assistant majority leader in the state Senate and chair of the body's budget and revenue committee.

A special election will be held to fill his Senate seat.

Benjamin said Hochul has asked him to focus on areas including boosting COVID-19 vaccination rates and upgrading conditions in New York City's public housing system.

Benjamin said Hochul “wants to make sure that I am part of the team that goes around the state to make sure that people know that the vaccine is the answer and that if we’re going to get through this COVID epidemic we’re going to do it together and the vaccine is the key.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.