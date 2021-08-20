 Skip to main content
Bridgeport Councilman charged with threatening city official
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Bridgeport City Council member has been arrested and charged with allegedly threatening the city's public facilities chief earlier this month during a discussion about repairs to the municipal ice arena complex.

City Councilman Alfredo Castillo was charged Thursday with second-degree breach of peace and threatening, the Connecticut Post reported Friday. The Democrat, first elected in 2013, was released on a promise to appear in court.

A message seeking comment was sent to Castillo's city email address.

In a complaint filed with police Aug. 4, acting Public Facilities Director Craig Nadrizny said he had agreed to meet with Castillo outside the Wonderland of Ice skating facility on Aug. 3 to discuss repairs to the building's exterior doors. Nadrizny said Castillo became angry when told it was the responsibility of the private tenant that manages the rink, not the city, to make the repairs.

Nadrizny told police Castillo then “stood in front of” him as he tried to get back into his vehicle and leave, “pumping his chest” and allegedly threatening to harm the city official. Castillo also allegedly told Nadrizny, “I am a councilman. You do as I say. Do you know who you are dealing with?" according to a police report cited by the Post.

Castillo's son works at the rink, which is not located in the council member's district, according to police.

