 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Britain to withdraw judges from Hong Kong top court

  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Britain is withdraw its judges from Hong Kong’s top court, with the government saying Wednesday that remaining would “legitimize oppression.”

British judges have sat on the court since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

The government said it was “no longer tenable for serving U.K. judges” to sit on the Court of Final Appeal because of the increasingly oppressive laws enacted by China.

The two British judges on the court submitted their resignations on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says that “since the National Security Law was imposed, authorities have cracked down on free speech, the free press and free association. “

“The situation has reached a tipping point where it is no longer tenable for British judges to sit on Hong Kong’s leading court, and would risk legitimizing oppression,” Truss said.

She said the decision to pull British judges out out after many years in Hong Kong was taken by the British government in consultation with the head of the U.K. Supreme Court.

People are also reading…

Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith, a longtime critic of the government in Beijing said “the government has done the right thing here, and not a minute too soon.”

He said the presence of British judges was “lending legitimacy to a regime hellbent on undermining our way of life.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Kentucky lawmakers pass ban on transgender athletes

Kentucky lawmakers pass ban on transgender athletes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate completed passage of a bill Thursday to bar transgender girls and women from participating in school sports matching their gender identity from sixth grade through college.

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.

Watch Now: Related Video

How is the Ukraine invasion shutting down tourism in Turkey and Cuba?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News