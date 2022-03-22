 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

British ferry operator faces deadline to explain mass firing

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. ferry operator owned by the government of Dubai faces a Tuesday deadline to explain why it fired 800 workers without notice, while British authorities say they may seek criminal penalties if the company is found to have acted illegally.

P&O Ferries fired the crew members over a Zoom call last week and then sent security teams onto ships to evict workers, touching off protests at ports around the U.K. Unions allege their members have been replaced by foreign workers who were hired through a third-party agency and are being paid $2.38 an hour.

The British government has notified P&O that the company appears to have violated rules requiring employers to consult with unions and notify authorities before laying off large numbers of workers. The government wants to know why the company believes the rules don’t apply to P&O.

“It’s important that we get the exact detail … and we need to collect it in one place, because there are criminal sanctions involved in this, including an unlimited fine,” Business Minister Paul Scully, who is responsible for labor issues, told Sky News.

People are also reading…

British law requires employers to consult with labor unions and pay the legal minimum wage, now 8.91 pounds ($11.75) an hour for workers 23 and older. But maritime companies that sail in international waters can avoid these rules by registering their ships in other countries.

P&O Ferries serves ports in the U.K., Ireland, France and the Netherlands. It's owned by worldwide logistics company DP World, a unit of government-owned Dubai World.

Lawmakers on Monday criticized the British government for failing to take action to stop the firings, even though it had advance warning of the company’s plans.

The Labour party’s spokeswoman on transport issues, Louise Haigh, said she had obtained a memo that showed the government was aware of P&O’s “game plan,” but the document expressed no concern about the action.

“This is the clearest proof that the government’s first instinct was to do absolutely nothing,” Haigh told the House of Commons.

Scully on Tuesday rejected this characterization, saying the government had no indication P&O planned to fire the workers without following correct procedures.

The government was told about the planned layoffs the afternoon before they occurred, but officials expected that would mark the start of the required consultation process, Scully said. P&O had followed the correct procedures during earlier layoffs, he said.

The government didn’t expect “the absolutely egregious situation that we’ve seen,” Scully said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known.

Watch Now: Related Video

Madeleine McCann case to be closed by London police after 11 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News