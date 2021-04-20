Broad support for NC bill to bar shackling pregnant inmates

Dozens of women serving time give birth in North Carolina hospitals each year. Twenty-eight pregnant women are currently being held at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said. Sheriffs who run North Carolina’s jails don’t keep track of the cumulative number of deliveries by inmates.

Shackling pregnant women is already barred by state prison policy going back to 2017, but Ishee acknowledged that some correctional workers haven't always followed the rules. Jails have a patchwork of procedures, depending on the county and the sheriff.

The bill would bar the use of all kinds of restraints on women serving time or awaiting trial during their second and third trimesters, during labor and six weeks after delivery. There are exceptions, such as when the woman is being transported outside the prison or jail, as long as she is not in labor. Only handcuffs or wrist restraints, secured in front of the woman’s body, can be used in such cases.

Shackles endanger the health of the woman and unborn child and “interfere with the ability of health care providers to safely practice medicine,” the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said in 2011.