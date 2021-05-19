Broadband, education atop Cooper's $5.7B virus aid proposals

The state learned last week that its portion of the largest share of the American Rescue Plan would be $5.4 billion. Cooper’s recommendations include another $277 million in federal aid for capital projects. The state received half of the $5.4 billion on Tuesday, state budget Director Charlie Perusse said, with the rest coming in spring 2022. Funds must be fully expended by the end of 2026.

A higher-education aid package of $835 million would create new university and community college scholarships of at least $6,000 for in-state residents from low- and middle-income families, as well as more grants to students to cover daily expenses while attending class. In all, the package would provide more financial aid to over 200,000 students, Cooper said.

Another $300 million would seek to draw toward mandated goals in the North Carolina Constitution — the subject of longstanding litigation — to provide opportunities for a sound basic education for children. The money in part would help develop highly skilled teachers and literacy coaches and expand prekindergarten.