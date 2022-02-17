 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Brog joins Nevada's GOP primary in 1st District House race

  • Updated
  • 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — David Brog, a conservative activist and defender of Israel who says one of his priorities is securing the U.S. border with Mexico, has entered the Republican primary in southern Nevada for the congressional seat held by Democratic Rep. Dina Titus.

“I’ve spent my life fighting for the conservative principles of President Donald Trump’s America First agenda,” Brog said in announcing his candidacy in the 1st District race on Wednesday.

“We can start prioritizing America First by securing our southern border and finishing President Trump’s border wall,” he said.

Brog, a graduate of Princeton and the Harvard Law School, helped found the group Christians United for Israel and is executive director of the Maccabee Task Force, a pro-Israel group that was funded by the late Sheldon Adelson.

He joins a GOP primary field that includes Mark Robertson, an Army veteran, and Carolina Serrano, a former Trump campaign staffer.

People are also reading…

Redistricting has given Republicans new hope in the 1st District, traditionally a Democratic stronghold centered on the Las Vegas Strip. The new lines incorporate more GOP-leaning voters as far away as Boulder City.

Titus faces a primary challenge from Amy Viela, a progressive Democrat who ran in the 4th District primary in 2018 but lost to Rep. Steven Horsford.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan mom says Spongebob told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News