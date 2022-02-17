Brog joins Nevada's GOP primary in 1st District House race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — David Brog, a conservative activist and defender of Israel who says one of his priorities is securing the U.S. border with Mexico, has entered the Republican primary in southern Nevada for the congressional seat held by Democratic Rep. Dina Titus.

“I’ve spent my life fighting for the conservative principles of President Donald Trump’s America First agenda,” Brog said in announcing his candidacy in the 1st District race on Wednesday.

“We can start prioritizing America First by securing our southern border and finishing President Trump’s border wall,” he said.

Brog, a graduate of Princeton and the Harvard Law School, helped found the group Christians United for Israel and is executive director of the Maccabee Task Force, a pro-Israel group that was funded by the late Sheldon Adelson.

He joins a GOP primary field that includes Mark Robertson, an Army veteran, and Carolina Serrano, a former Trump campaign staffer.

Redistricting has given Republicans new hope in the 1st District, traditionally a Democratic stronghold centered on the Las Vegas Strip. The new lines incorporate more GOP-leaning voters as far away as Boulder City.

Titus faces a primary challenge from Amy Viela, a progressive Democrat who ran in the 4th District primary in 2018 but lost to Rep. Steven Horsford.

