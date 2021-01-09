Brooks: No apology for remarks ahead of riot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) —

An Alabama congressman who told a pro-Trump crowd that it was time for “kicking ass” said he saw no relationship between his remarks and the violence that erupted later at the U.S. Capitol.

“Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” Brooks said at the Save America rally on Wednesday that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Brooks has come under fire for the comments at the rally in which he told the crowd that he wanted them to take a message back home and “along the way stop at the Capitol.” The rally brought thousands to Washington as President Donald Trump continued to dispute his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden. The demonstrations turned violent as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

Brooks gave a fiery 10-minute speech at the rally near the White House in which he railed against the socialist Democrats. Brooks said while the 2020 election was over that the certification vote of Joe Biden's win that was about to take place was a defining moment for Republicans. He told the crowd it will show whether they "will join us and they will fight and vote against voter fraud and election theft and for keeping America great.”