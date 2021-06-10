Brooks sends fundraising emails over lawsuit service

“Anyone with a brain larger than a pea knew that I was not advocating violence,” Brooks told The Associated Press earlier this year.

Swalwell had indicated in an earlier court filing that he was having trouble serving the lawsuit papers to Brooks. The process server Christian Seklecki wrote in a court affidavit that he walked into the open garage and put the papers at the feet of Brooks' wife. She then yelled at him to leave, he wrote.

Brooks wrote in the fundraising email that “Martha was terrified when she looked up and saw this crazed man, two feet from her with a camera in her face.” The video appears to show Seklecki walk into the garage and then get chased out by Martha Brooks.

Brooks filed a police complaint over the incident. Philip Andonian, Swalwell’s attorney, told news outlets that the service was legal.

Brooks is one of three Republicans running for the Senate seat being vacated by Shelby who is retiring. Katie Boyd Britt, the former head of the Alabama Business Council and Shelby’s former chief of staff, and former Trump ambassador Lynda Blanchard are also running in the primary.

Blanchard's and Boyd's campaigns did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0