 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brooks, Trump adviser to make campaign announcement
View Comments
AP

Brooks, Trump adviser to make campaign announcement

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, a far-right, firebrand Republican and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, has scheduled a Monday night campaign rally during which he is widely expected to enter the race to replace departing Sen. Richard Shelby.

Brooks said Stephen Miller, who was Trump’s top immigration policy adviser, will be his special guest at the “Campaign Rally and Announcement," to be held at a Huntsville gun range.

Two House Democrats have proposed that Congress censure Brooks for his remarks at a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6, claiming that he incited the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.

“Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” Brooks said at the Save America rally.

Brooks has said his remarks were only intended as a pep talk for the next election cycle and that critics have misrepresented them.

Miller was an influential force in pushing Trump's efforts to curb immigration. He engineered the former president's Muslim travel ban and was widely viewed as the driving force behind the Trump administration’s hardest-line immigration policies.

Shelby said earlier this year that he would not seek reelection in 2022. His announcement is expected to give way to a messy GOP primary at a time when the national Republican Party is trying to chart a direction following Trump’s departure from office.

The only announced candidate in the developing Senate race is Lynda Blanchard, Trump’s former ambassador to Slovenia. Blanchard has cast herself as a staunch defender of Trump’s legacy. In an effort to deter other candidates, Blanchard made a $3 million commitment for television airtime leading up to the May 24, 2022, primary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
National Politics

Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News