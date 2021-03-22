Brooks, Trump adviser to make campaign announcement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, a far-right, firebrand Republican and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, has scheduled a Monday night campaign rally during which he is widely expected to enter the race to replace departing Sen. Richard Shelby.

Brooks said Stephen Miller, who was Trump’s top immigration policy adviser, will be his special guest at the “Campaign Rally and Announcement," to be held at a Huntsville gun range.

Two House Democrats have proposed that Congress censure Brooks for his remarks at a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6, claiming that he incited the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.

“Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” Brooks said at the Save America rally.

Brooks has said his remarks were only intended as a pep talk for the next election cycle and that critics have misrepresented them.