Brothers denounce lawmaker who challenged Biden victory

A spokesman for Andy Biggs, Daniel Stefanski, did not respond to an email request for comment about the letter by the Biggs brother to the newspaper.

William Biggs told the newspaper that he’s a Democrat and isn’t close to the congressman but couldn’t continue to keep his feelings to himself after the Capitol riot.

“It just seemed like saying nothing just felt like tacit approval of the things that he’s done,” William Biggs told The Republic. “Always before on things big and small that he’s done I’ve just kind of kept my mouth shut and gritted my teeth. This just seemed like too big a moment to just sit on the sidelines and not say anything.”

Andy Biggs isn't the first Arizona congressman to be publicly chastised by his siblings.

Six brothers and sisters of Rep. Paul Gosar urged voters to replace him in an ad for his Democratic opponent in 2018, and some of them reiterated their criticism this month following the Capitol siege.

