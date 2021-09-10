Brown calls special session for Oregon redistricting

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says the Oregon Legislature will return to the Capitol Sept. 20 for a special session to adopt new congressional and legislative district maps.

The state Constitution does not allow the governor to limit the length of a special session, but Brown on Friday asked that lawmakers act “expeditiously.”

The Statesman Journal reports the deadline for the Legislature to complete and submit state and federal district maps is Sept. 27.

“This special session is an opportunity for legislators to set aside their differences and ensure Oregon voters have their voices heard at the ballot box,” Brown said in a statement.

Last week Republican and Democratic state lawmakers on presented dueling visions on where the state’s new U.S. House district should be.

Four of Oregon’s House seats in Congress are currently held by Democrats while one has long been held by a Republican.