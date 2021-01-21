Brown looks back at Oregon's crises and ahead to goals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a year after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Oregon, Governor Kate Brown delivered her annual State of the State speech on Thursday.

During the 45-minute speech Brown reflected on the challenges Oregonians have faced in the last year — the pandemic, protests and wildfires — and outlined her goals for the future, focusing on racial equity, ensuring children return to school, mitigating wildfire danger and expanding health care access.

In the State of the State address, which is usually presented to a joint session of the Oregon Legislature but instead was held virtually due to the pandemic and pre-recorded, Brown defended her approach to the pandemic.

The governor's statewide COVID-19 safety measures, which have included closing schools and businesses, requiring masks and closing restaurants for inside dining, have been described as the strictest in the nation.

Brown compared the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus to a marathon.

“In a short race, like the 100-meter dash, you run as hard as you can for a short period of time," Brown said. "In a marathon, you have to play the long game.”