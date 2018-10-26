Try 1 month for 99¢

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Democratic challenger Lisa Brown has pulled nearly even with Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in raising money as they battle for the U.S. House seat for eastern Washington state.

For the period ending Oct. 17, McMorris Rodgers, a member of House leadership, had raised a total of $5.49 million as she seeks an eighth term. Brown had raised a total of $5.29 million.

Brown outraised McMorris Rodgers in the Oct. 1-17 period, $698,000 to $391,000. Brown reported $660,000 in the bank on Oct. 17, while McMorris Rodgers reported $547,000 to spend.

McMorris Rodgers got 49 percent of the vote, to Brown's 45 percent, in August's primary.

The $10.7 million raised by the two campaigns is unprecedented in the district and has bought a slew of negative television ads.

