Brown supports Portland I-5 highway expansion proposal

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown supports moving forward with a plan that would expand Interstate 5 through Portland’s Rose Quarter while spending more than $1 billion to build a “cap” over the freeway to rebuild a community wrecked by its initial construction.

Speaking before a meeting of stakeholder and advisory groups convened by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Brown also confirmed Tuesday she hoped to relocate a middle school perched on the highway’s fringes. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports such a move could grant additional space for the expansion process, and address concerns about poor air quality impacting students.

“Over the past few weeks I’ve hosted conversations with some key government and community stakeholders,” Brown said in a brief appearance before the committees. “I began those conversations because I wanted to ensure that this project is part of addressing and not repeating the historic wrongs caused by the displacement of countless Black families, and the resulting generational damage that occurred. And I also did it because I truly believe that there was a win-win opportunity...”