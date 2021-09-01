 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broyles to run for US House after failed US Senate bid
0 Comments
AP

Broyles to run for US House after failed US Senate bid

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Abby Broyles, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate last year, announced Wednesday that she will run next year for the central Oklahoma district seat in the U.S. House now held by first-term Republican Rep. Stephanie Bice.

In her first run for political office, Broyles received just less than 33% of the vote in the U.S. Senate race won last year by incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. However, she raised slightly more than $2 million, according to federal election commission data.

A Bice campaign representative did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Bice is in her first term in the House after defeating incumbent Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn with 52% of the vote in the district that includes Oklahoma City.

Horn was the only Democrat in the state delegation after pulling off one of the nation’s biggest political upsets in 2018 when she defeated a two-term GOP incumbent for a seat held for four decades by Republicans.

Broyles, a lawyer and former television reporter, announced in December that she was launching Grit for Democracy, a not-for-profit organization aimed at boosting Oklahoma voter registration and turnout.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Could a robot bartender be the future of bartending?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

+27
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS
National Politics

Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. He warned another attack was “highly likely” and the State Department called the threat “specific” and “credible.”

+2
Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes
National Politics

Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer briefly pressed a knee to the neck of NBA player Jaxson Hayes as the New Orleans Pelicans center gasped “I can’t breathe” seconds before another officer used a Taser on him during a struggle, according to body camera video released Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News