Broyles to run for US House after failed US Senate bid

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Abby Broyles, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate last year, announced Wednesday that she will run next year for the central Oklahoma district seat in the U.S. House now held by first-term Republican Rep. Stephanie Bice.

In her first run for political office, Broyles received just less than 33% of the vote in the U.S. Senate race won last year by incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. However, she raised slightly more than $2 million, according to federal election commission data.

A Bice campaign representative did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Bice is in her first term in the House after defeating incumbent Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn with 52% of the vote in the district that includes Oklahoma City.

Horn was the only Democrat in the state delegation after pulling off one of the nation’s biggest political upsets in 2018 when she defeated a two-term GOP incumbent for a seat held for four decades by Republicans.

Broyles, a lawyer and former television reporter, announced in December that she was launching Grit for Democracy, a not-for-profit organization aimed at boosting Oklahoma voter registration and turnout.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0