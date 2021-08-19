 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bruce enters race for Missouri 4th District seat
0 Comments
AP

Bruce enters race for Missouri 4th District seat

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican Kalena Bruce on Wednesday announced she's running for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s 4th District congressional seat.

The 35-year-old cattle rancher and CPA lives in Stockton, Missouri.

In a statement, she said she's running to “clean up the corruption in Congress.”

“Sending a career politician to Congress to clean up the messes caused by career politicians is like asking a cow to clean up its own mess,” Bruce said. “As a proud product of rural Missouri and I’ll never stop fighting for our rural way of life.”

Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate, opening up her 4th District congressional seat.

Other candidates for Hartzler’s seat include Republican state Rep. Sara Walsh, former Republican Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks and Archie, Missouri Democrat Jeff Leathers.

Another candidate, Republican state Sen. Ed Emery, died this month after being hospitalized for what his campaign described as a heart problem.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars
National Politics

Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars

  • Updated

At just short of 20 years, the now-ending U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan was America's longest war. Ordinary Americans tended to forget about it, and it received measurably less oversight from Congress than the Vietnam War did. But its death toll is in the many tens of thousands. And because the U.S. borrowed most of the money to pay for it, generations of Americans will be burdened by the cost of paying it off.

+8
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
National Politics

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings were clear: The Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden missed how quickly it would happen, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations and spurring a foreign policy crisis.

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News