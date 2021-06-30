Budget approved as lawmakers meet without masks in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Gathering without masks, Maine lawmakers on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved an $8.5 billion budget on the eve of the new fiscal year. The budget includes a $300 hazard pay bonus for most workers.

Both chambers adopted the budget by a margin greater than a two-thirds majority, allowing it to go into effect upon the governor's signature.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the budget represents “an historic investment in Maine people.”

It boosts the state’s share of K-12 public education costs to 55%, meeting a goal established by state voters, while adding $45 million to the school renovation fund and $40 million for land conservation, and increasing revenue sharing with cities and towns. It also expands preventative dental care to more than 200,000 Mainers.

It does all that while adding to the state's rainy day fund.

The new spending was made possible through more than $900 million in unanticipated revenues, based on updated projections.

The votes came as most lawmakers ditched their masks for the first time since lawmakers convened this year.