Budget battles remain as end of North Dakota's session nears

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers wrestling with where mountains of money will be spent in the biggest proposed budget in state history agree on one thing as the legislative session draws to a close: The hard part has just begun.

Lawmakers always fight over money and this year it is particularly notable, partly because the Legislature has about $1 billion more cash than expected based on new tax collection estimates. That's in addition to a possible billion-dollar bonding proposal, and an expected $1.9 billion from the federal government in coronavirus aid. The possible infusion of cash has lawmakers coming up with even more spending ideas and backroom budget battles than usual.

“Our budget has a lot of balls up in the air at this point,” Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner said Wednesday.

The Legislature’s proposed two-year budget, including federal aid, is a record $15.6 billion, including $5 billion in general fund spending. The state’s current two-year budget, including federal aid, is $14.7 billion. The budget represents about $4.9 billion in state general fund spending for the 2019-21 budget cycle that ends June 30.

The general fund portion of the budget is spent on an assortment of programs, including education and human services.