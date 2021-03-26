Budget crunching begins, as Florida Senate offers $95B plan

When the governor unveiled his initial $96.6 billion budget in January, he said the state would not have to dip into reserves to make up for revenue shortfalls. In fact, his proposal was $4.3 billion more than the current budget that runs through the fiscal year ending June 30.

The increased spending is because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and increased costs in Medicaid. To partially make up for it, the governor proposed about $1 billion in reduced spending at more than a dozen state agencies.

Earlier this month, DeSantis laid out an additional $4.1 billion in spending, thanks to the $10 billion share the state is expected to get from the federal coronavirus relief package. DeSantis wants to use $208 million of that money for $1,000 bonus checks to the state's first responders, $1 billion to establish an Emergency Management Response Fund and another $1 billion for the state’s resiliency campaign against rising sea levels.

The Senate's proposed budget does not include the pandemic relief funds, which the chamber said is still under review and will be addressed later in the session.