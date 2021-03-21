Budget debate begins this week in South Carolina House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House members are getting ready to debate the state's nearly $10 billion spending plan for next year.

The budget debate begins Monday with some routine votes. More meaty debate is expected later in the week, and there will likely be even more budget debate this summer. Ways and Means Committee Chairman Murrell Smith said budget writers took a conservative approach.

Smith said they will wait and see how much money the state actually collects in taxes before deciding whether to add more to the spending plan such as a raise for all state employees. The current plan already sets aside $6 million to pay for all health and dental insurance premium increases for state workers.

The budget being debated includes small annual pay raises for teachers based on their years of service that typically boost their pay by several hundred dollars a year.

The budget adds about $16 million for similar small raises and other bonuses to retain police officers and prison workers.