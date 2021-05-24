Budget, housing, jobs, health top Colorado fed relief plans

The American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year, contains $350 billion of flexible aid for state and local governments, plus billions of dollars more for specific programs such as housing assistance. States have broad leeway to use the money to plug budget holes, invest in infrastructure or address negative economic impacts of the pandemic. It comes on top of $150 billion the federal government sent to states and local governments last year.

States are expected to receive an initial installment soon, with a second round coming a year later.

Like her counterparts, House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar declared the relief aid is a once-in-a-generation chance to promote an “equitable recovery where all Coloradans — all Coloradans — have an opportunity to succeed.” Lawmakers this year have been able to restore $3 billion cut from state spending last year as the pandemic hit, she said.

But Esgar and Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg said far more needs to be done, especially in getting Coloradans back to work and investing in affordable housing and other housing-related aid at a time when home and rental prices are skyrocketing, job losses have countless families a step away from eviction and homelessness is widespread.