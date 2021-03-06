Budget, smoke-outs and pot: Legislature enters its last days

The development left several lawmakers grumbling that the committees that vetted the bills were not being respected. However, each of the revived bills also requires a majority vote to place it on the debate calendar. That means lawmakers trying to resurrect their proposals will be trying to find lawmakers willing to change their minds.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Pot advocates entered the legislative session cautious about how the conservative Legislature would handle a pair of ballot measures passed in November to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana.

“We feel like we gave them a prime rib dinner and they turned around and gave us some pocket lint," is how Melissa Mentele, an advocate for medical marijuana, described delays in rolling out a medical marijuana program.

Noem unveiled a plan last month to delay the legalization of medical marijuana and set up a committee to research the issue before creating a program. However, advocates and lobbyists have been active at the Capitol — taking lawmakers and the governor to task for not implementing the will of the voters.