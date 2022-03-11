Budget writers pass on McGeachin request for legal fees

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Legislature’s budget-setting committee on Friday passed on a request by Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for extra money to pay a private attorney she hired in a public records dispute.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 18-0 to approve a budget of $202,200 for her office for next fiscal year, omitting her supplemental request of $29,000 for legal fees this fiscal year.

It's possible the committee could revisit the matter before the legislative session ends, but that would be unusual.

McGeachin's office has already paid the $29,000, and only has about $40,000 remaining for expenses with four months left in the current fiscal year, possibly not enough to make payroll.

The Idaho attorney general's office advised McGeachin to make the records public, but she hired a private attorney to keep them secret. She lost in court, and made the documents public in October.

The records included feedback from the public regarding her Education Task Force, which was investigating alleged “indoctrination” in the state’s public school system.

Many of the comments were in opposition to the task force, with some saying McGeachin was supporting censorship. Others said children need to learn history and how to think critically.

