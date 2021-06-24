Budgeteers hashing out ed funding, use of coronavirus money

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s plans for its share of coronavirus relief and a potential boost in education funding are among the issues being negotiated as lawmakers and the governor entered the final week of their budget year on Thursday.

Leaders said the 2021-22 budget could wrap up this weekend, but details were scanty as high-level negotiations continued inside the Capitol.

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, sounded an optimistic tone about the end game.

“I don’t think there’s anything tough left to do, it’s just all part of a process, there’s a lot of intricate parts,” Benninghoff said.

Rep. Peter Schweyer, a veteran Democratic member from Lehigh County, said it’s always a good bet that budget talks will take longer than projected.

“This time of year the Harrisburg rumor mill is the Harrisburg rumor mill,” Schweyer said. “It could be anything from a happy, kumbaya budget that’s going to fund education to everything’s catastrophically bad. And I’ve heard both, depending on who you talk to.”