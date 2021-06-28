 Skip to main content
Buffalo mayor to go for write-in campaign after primary loss
AP

Buffalo mayor to go for write-in campaign after primary loss

  Updated
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Monday said he would undertake a write-in campaign for the general election after losing in the Democratic primary to India Walton, a Socialist candidate in her first run for office.

Brown has refused to concede in the race, which The Associated Press called for Walton last week after it became clear there weren’t enough absentee ballots for Brown to overcome Walton’s lead.

At a press conference on Monday, Brown said, “Let’s be clear that until after the general election, there is no ‘mayor-elect.'”

In a statement, Walton called Brown's decision “deeply disappointing."

“We urge Brown to accept the will of the voters, end this futile campaign, and help us work towards a seamless transition," she said, adding that “the people of Buffalo deserve so much better than this.”

During the primary campaign, Brown, in his fourth term, largely ignored his challengers and declined Walton’s request to debate.

With no Republican in the race, Walton, a nurse and union leader, would ordinarily be all but guaranteed to win the general election. If elected, she would be Buffalo's first woman mayor.

Brown, a long-time ally of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has matched the record for longest-serving Buffalo mayor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

