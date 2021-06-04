 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulgaria: Top hospital's management fired over transplants
0 Comments
AP

Bulgaria: Top hospital's management fired over transplants

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s caretaker health minister on Friday sacked the management of a leading hospital in the capital, Sofia, where he said illegal organ transplants were carried out and state funds were abused on a large scale.

Stoycho Katsarov claimed that over the past two years surgeons from the hospital performed at least 14 kidney transplants with organs from living donors.

He said the donors were all young people from Ukraine and Moldova — both among Europe's poorest countries — while the recipients had claimed to be their “uncles or aunts” from countries including Israel, Japan, Germany and Oman.

The minister said that in Bulgaria transplants are only allowed from living donors who are related to the recipients. He added that in the case of the transplants at the Sofia hospital, “there were reasons to believe the donors and recipients were not relatives.” Furthermore, the recipients were thought to have given false identification.

Katsarov said the files would be sent to the police.

He listed another case in which surgeons allegedly carried out a transplant from a deceased donor. But instead of transplanting the organ to the first patient on the waiting list, it was provided to the fourth in line, who was highly placed in the state administration.

The minister said an internal investigation at the hospital had also shown that large sums of money had been fraudulently claimed from the public health insurance fund.

The interim government, appointed after an inconclusive general election in April, has made a series of revelations of alleged corruption involving the previous government of Boyko Borissov.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are these Galapagos Islands volcanoes hiding explosive magma?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022
National Politics

Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022

  • Updated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Pennsylvania's wide-open races for governor and U.S. Senate taking shape, Republican candidates with strong ties to Donald Trump are running and considered strong contenders for the party's nominations — a powerful sign of the former president's enduring popularity within the GOP.

+2
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge
National Politics

Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by the Trump administration and reviving a political fight over a remote region that is home to polar bears and other wildlife — and a rich reserve of oil.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News