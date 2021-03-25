Bungled hearing delays GOP voting restriction bill in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A procedural gaffe on Thursday forced the abrupt end of a Texas House hearing on a Republican-backed voting restrictions bill and at least temporarily deprived more than 100 people of the chance to testify about it, including some who said they had driven hundreds of miles to be there.

The sweeping bill, which is part of Republicans’ nationwide campaign to restrict access to the ballot, would impose new limits on mail-in voting and grant more power to partisan poll watchers in the country's second-largest state. During the hearing, Cain said it was meant to “prevent voter fraud,” which is extremely rare.

Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain, who chairs the House Elections Committee and who authored the bill, called a premature end to the hearing, explaining that parliamentary rules prevented him from continuing it after he called for a recess without setting a time to return.

“Even though I wish very much to continue today’s hearing, the rules prevent me from doing so. Please forgive me for my error,” said Cain, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump who volunteered after the November election to help Trump’s campaign pursue its baseless voter fraud case.