Burgum opposes Biden mandate; will look at legal challenges
Burgum opposes Biden mandate; will look at legal challenges

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum said Friday that Joe Biden’s directive that large companies require COVID-19 vaccinations is overreach, and he said he's directed the state attorney general to look at legal options to challenge it.

Burgum said the mandate “steers our country down a dangerous path away from states’ rights and the freedom of private businesses to make their own decisions on vaccinations.”

Biden immediately pushed back at Republican governors on the issue, calling them “cavalier” with the health of children and communities.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said he met by teleconference with other GOP attorneys general Friday to look at legal options.

Biden's directive would mandate that employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or be tested for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

